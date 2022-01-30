OpenOcean Market Capitalization Reaches $23.10 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $23.10 million and $3.20 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.52 or 0.06755368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.04 or 0.99970964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

