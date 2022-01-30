OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $1,043,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.95 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 372,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.