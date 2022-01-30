OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $1,043,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.95 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
