Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,127,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

NYSE AMP opened at $298.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.04 and a 200-day moving average of $285.38. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

