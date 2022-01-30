Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 353 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.31 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

