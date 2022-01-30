Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $83,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 24.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of L stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

