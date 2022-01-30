Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $56.54 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $189.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

