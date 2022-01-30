Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,862 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $10.22 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

