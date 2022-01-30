Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 298 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

