Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after buying an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 405,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,726,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

