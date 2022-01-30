Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,611 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.4% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 107.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 176.1% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $3,288,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

