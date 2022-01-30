Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 62.2% in January

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ORZCF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 37,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
