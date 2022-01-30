Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 62.2% in January

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ORZCF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 37,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

