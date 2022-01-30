OrganiGram Holdings Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $419.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.16.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.