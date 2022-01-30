Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Down 6.4%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 3,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 76,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $799.75 million and a PE ratio of -29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

