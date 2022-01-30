Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Sells $73,974.06 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORRF opened at $24.34 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $272.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

