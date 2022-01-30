Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 107,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,593,894 shares.The stock last traded at $16.78 and had previously closed at $16.46.

Several research firms recently commented on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after buying an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after buying an additional 1,828,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,408,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after buying an additional 1,445,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after buying an additional 1,149,050 shares during the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

