Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $6.08. Oscar Health shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 13,067 shares.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 719,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,314,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

