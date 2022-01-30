OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. OSI Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $5.75-6.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OSI Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

