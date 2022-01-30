OTR Global Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Positive

OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Capri has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 131.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5,191.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 409,081 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.