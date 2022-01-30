Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $41.96. 37,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,825,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57.
In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,448. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
