Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $41.96. 37,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,825,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,448. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

