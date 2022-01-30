Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.83

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

