PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Down 6.7% This Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.99 million and $134,188.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007430 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,067,029,884 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

