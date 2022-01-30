PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $98.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PCAR stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $99,070,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

