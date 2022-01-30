Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.30. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 98.68% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

