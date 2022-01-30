Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

