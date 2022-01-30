Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

PKG opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.41. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

