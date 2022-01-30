PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

