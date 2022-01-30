PAID Network (PAID) Hits 1-Day Volume of $477,644.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $32.13 million and $477,644.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.65 or 0.06771988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.29 or 0.99724197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052244 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.