Pamela Anne Mcintyre Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Pamela Anne Mcintyre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.57, for a total transaction of C$655,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,109,262.51.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$76.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$67.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

