Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAAS. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.