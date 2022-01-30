PANTHEON X Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $70,733.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

