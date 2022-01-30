ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PRKR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,874. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.73. ParkerVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

