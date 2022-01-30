PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a growth of 349.0% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Shares of PXGYF stock remained flat at $$0.73 during trading hours on Friday. 12,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. PAX Global Technology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.