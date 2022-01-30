Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 123.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,346 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 1.5% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $32,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.57.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $317.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

