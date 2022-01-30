PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 162.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

