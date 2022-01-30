Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,555 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.54% of Pegasystems worth $159,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after buying an additional 299,695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 88.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEGA shares. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Pegasystems stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.38 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

