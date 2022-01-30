Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.82

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 179020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after buying an additional 384,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

