pEOS Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 74.5% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $261.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.92 or 0.06851694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,054.47 or 0.99864367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

