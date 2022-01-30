Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

