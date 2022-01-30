PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

PETS stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after buying an additional 935,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 124,996 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PetMed Express by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 106,275 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

