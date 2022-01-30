Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

PDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

LON PDL opened at GBX 81 ($1.09) on Thursday. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.20 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £157.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.03.

In related news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($132,218.02).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

