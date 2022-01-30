Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 692,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,324,707 shares.The stock last traded at $13.96 and had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

