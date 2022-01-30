Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PEY traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 967,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,414,350. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and sold 217,917 shares worth $2,223,325.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

