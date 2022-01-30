Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 820,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,829. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.55%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

