Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBAX remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,361. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.