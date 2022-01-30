Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

PB stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

