Piper Sandler Comments on Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Shares of RRC opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

