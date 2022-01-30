Piper Sandler Lowers Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $43.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,935,000 after buying an additional 228,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after buying an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

