Piper Sandler Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

SWN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 562,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

