Piper Sandler Weighs in on WesBanco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after buying an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 115,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

