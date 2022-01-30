Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Up 594.9% in January

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 594.9% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.99 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

